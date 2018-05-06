‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Big Mom’s Past

Big Mom has been one of the most interesting villains in One Piece so far, but fans don’t know much about the Emperor beyond her massive strength and love for family and sweets.

But that’s all going to change with the next episode of the anime. Episode 836 of the series will explore Big Mom’s childhood and reveal why the broken picture of Mother Carmel affects her so much.

The preview reveals a young Charlotte Linlin as she struggles with being much larger than the other children. Mother Carmel appears to be watching over Charlotte for now, but the visuals of the preview don’t show a happy ending for the pair.

As the episode will explain more about Carmel, it will also reveal why Big Mom focuses on family so much. Why she chooses to have a large and powerful “family” is one of the key reasons that she is one of the Four Emperors at the current time. Big Mom’s origin is compelling, if odd, and it’s yet another reasons fans have come to love this strange series.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.