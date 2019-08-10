New One Piece Chapter Makes Clever Shanks Parallel

When something serious is about to go down in the popular franchise One Piece, creator Eiichiro Oda lets you know in the most dramatic way possible: by splitting the sky. With the upcoming brawl between Kaido and Big Mom threatening to tear apart the nation of Wano, the clouds are seeming to split apart and make way for this clashing of the titanic swashbucklers. What you may not know is that a similar foreshadowing came about from one of the other biggest brawls to take place in One Piece, with Shanks facing off against one of the most prolific pirates of the franchise.

Twitter Source One Piece Podcast managed to find the original scene of Shanks about to square off with Whitebeard which makes for a clever parallel with the upcoming brawl in Wano between the leader of the Beasts Pirates and the biggest mother around:

One Piece has laid out some of the best and most brutal fights that have ever been witnessed in an anime/manga franchise, with Devil Fruit wielders managing to stack their abilities against one another in epic fashion. The most titanic of them all seem to start with a parting of the heavens, and certainly the upcoming fight between Kaido and Big Mom will fit the bill.

Shanks is one of the most important characters in One Piece lore, having an effect on most of the characters sailing the Grand Line in one form or another. Specifically, the red haired scallywag was the direct influence for Monkey D Luffy’s pursuit of becoming the next “pirate king” himself. What his role will continue to be moving forward in the series is yet to be seen but there have been plenty of hints that his presence will still be felt in the future.

Big Mom and Kaido’s fight has been building since before the Wano arc began, with the pair seemingly going to war over who would have the “honor” of killing Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Most surprisingly is the hint that these two have something of a history with one another, which will surely be dove into further as the most recent storyline continues in both manga and anime format.

