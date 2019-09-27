One Piece Stokes The Flames With Buff Ace Cosplay

Gol D. Ace may be gone but he’s certainly not forgotten within the chapters and episodes of One Piece. The adopted brother of Monkey D Luffy had a fiery character with Devil Fruit abilities to match. While he sacrificed himself in battle in order to save his brother, Ace has recently made an appearance in a flashback with the recent Wano Country Arc and was even given a new stylized appearance to match the other characters appearing in this slick new arc. One fan has decided to honor the deceased pirate with a buff cosplay of their own that brings Ace The Fire Fist to life!

Reddit User PrimePrecision shared their shirtless cosplay that perfectly recreates the appearance and personality of Ace, with all of his nautical tattoos displayed for onlookers to check out and remember the days when Ace sailed the Grand Line under the tutelage of Whitebeard as his second in command:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ace’s recent appearance in the Wano Arc was a tragic one, which seems to be in line with the fire wielding pirate. Having appeared on the island years before his death, the member of Whitebeard’s crew had promised the denizens he met on Wano that he would one day return to the isolationist nation in order to free the citizens there. Of course, as we know, Ace died before he was able to fulfill his promise and now, the duty falls to his adopted brother Luffy, who is looking to turn the fates of the feudalistic country around with the help of his re-united crew, the Straw Hat Pirates.

Ace was one of the most powerful pirates around when he was alive, managing to eat a Devil Fruit that granted him the ability over fire, usually placing said mastery into his fists. Though he was adopted by Monkey D. Garp, one of the big wigs of the military, pirate blood ran through his veins and the call of the seas of the Grand Line was simply too strong for him to resist.

What do you think of this Ace cosplay from One Piece? Do you think we’ll continue to see Ace’s influence on the franchise moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.