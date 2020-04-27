Budget One Piece Cosplay Shares Hilarious Take on Ace's Death

✖

One Piece has had many emotional moments over the course of its 20 plus year run, and none potentially have made as much of a lasting impact on the characters and fans than Ace's death. But now it's been so long since that major event that fans are finding a hilarious new use for this major scene. The death of Luffy's brother set off a course of new events for the series as his and Whitebeard's fall at the battle of Marineford set a new era of the series in motion. That's why there's such a dramatic shift to the New World right after.

While it's easier to look back on this fateful death scene now, when the scene first debuted years ago it was definitely a major shocker. After fighting for several arcs in order to save Ace from being executed, Luffy had no choice but to hold Ace in his arms as he died. This sent Luffy into a blank state, and this is now one of the most heartbreakingly iconic scenes in the entire series.

It's such an iconic image from the franchise, in fact, that artist @lowcostcosplayth (who you can find on Instagram here) was able to hilariously tap into the power and impact of this image with a budget and some creative use of a toilet and some paint. Ace's death scene will never look the same after seeing it like this! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

Ace is such a prominent figure in the franchise that fans are still in love with the character years after his death. It's to the point where new manga spin-offs are being released to further flesh out his unseen journeys, and even series creator Eiichiro Oda himself has imagined what Ace would look like if he were part of the currently unfolding war in the Wano Country arc. It's clear that he's being missed by everyone.

How did you feel when Ace died at the end of One Piece's Marineford War? If Ace was kept alive, what do you think he'd be up to right now? Was Ace in the series long enough or should have he have been around longer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.