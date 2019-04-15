‘One Piece’ Declares War On The Celestial Dragons

One Piece is down to cause drama at any time, and it seems the anime is ready to push a major conflict ahead. After all, it turns out the Revolutionary Army has declared war, and the gang has plans to take out the Celestial Dragons.

Recently, anime audiences were informed about the Revolutionary Army’s next goal. When episode 880 went live, fans were told about the organization’s desire to take out the World Nobles, and their orders came down from none other than Monkey D. Dragon.

According to the details, Dragon is the one who prepared the declaration.

“Sabo, we don’t want to waste any time. We better solidify our plan before they come,” the leader told his righthand man.

“At the upcoming Reverie, we’ll finally declare war against the Celestial Dragons.”

The rest of the episode focused on the Revolutionary Army as its commanders met up. Led by Sabo, all of the army’s upper officers started to mobilize their plans, and it turns out the Reverie will be their target. After all, the seldom-held event will gather all of the World Nobles in one place along with the New World’s royals. This means the Reverie will see all of the Revolutionary Army’s enemies convene in one place, and Dragon believes his comrades are ready to ambush the event despite its heavy Marine security detail.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

