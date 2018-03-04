‘One Piece’ Introduces Oven At Long Last

The One Piece anime has been setting up all of the necessary pieces of Sanji and Pudding’s upcoming wedding throughout the Whole Cake Island arc, and now those pieces are even closer together as one of the biggest Charlotte Family generals has just shown themselves.

Like the cool introductions for both Charlotte Katakuri and Charlotte Daifuku before him, Charlotte Oven is brought into the series in a brand new scene as he arrives at the castle and briefly demonstrates his power.

Charlotte Oven is Big Mom’s fourth son, and younger triplet brother of Katakuri and Daifuku, and the Minister of Baking. His Devil Fruit power is very deadly, as demonstrated by his introduction. He ate the Heat-Heat Fruit, or Netsu Netsu no Mi, and this allows him to heat up his body to high temperatures and burn anyone that touches him. He can also spread this heat to his opponent’s dismay.

This is shown off in his brief introduction as every step he takes causes the bridge beneath him to sizzle. Then, like his two other brothers, he refuses to get help opening the palace doors and just walks right through it, melting it down in the process. While not the strongest in Big Mom’s army, he’s definitely on par with the three Sweet Commanders, and will definitely cause a ruckus once the wedding is underway.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.