‘One Piece’ Preview Sees Sanji Face A New Dilemma

Sanji’s been facing a conflicting amount of emotions ever since he found out the truth behind his and Pudding’s wedding, and it seems that frustration will come to a head in the next episode.

Episode 822 of the series teases a serious decision for Sanji, whether or not to go back to Luffy and the Straw Hats or stay and go through with the marriage despite knowing how dangerous it will turn out to be for him.

The last few episodes of the series saw Reiju talking with Sanji and telling him to forget his family. Even though she knows she’ll basically be put to death, she’s trying to get Sanji to go with Luffy. But Sanji’s been conflicted over the decision since there seems to be a bad outcome no matter what he chooses.

This made even more cumbersome by the fact that while Sanji is agonizing over his decision, Luffy is tearing his way through the castle. Luffy hasn’t eaten since he vowed to go on a hunger strike until Sanji returned, so these battles are weakening Luffy to a fearsome extent. But the title of the upcoming episode is “Deciding to Say Goodbye! Sanji and his Straw Hat Bento!,” and fans will surely remember which moment of the manga this is referring too. If the event is as emotional as it is in the manga, nexxt week may be a tearjerker.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.