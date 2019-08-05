One Piece Ends Filler Arc By Teasing Wano’s Return

One Piece has had a very busy year, and the anime only promises to get even more nuts as 2020 closes in. Not long ago, fans saw the TV series welcome the long-awaited Wano arc, but the story went on a short break to usher in a filler aside. And at last, fans will be happy to hear the bonus arc has come to an end.

That is right! One Piece has ended the anime’s latest filler arc, and the show will return to Wano in a matter of days.

For those who caught the newest episode of One Piece, the update brought the anime’s filler arc to an end. The aside was made to hype the release of One Piece: Stampede, the next film to join the franchise this week. As such, this filler arc was never meant to last very long, and episode 896 ended it with ease.

The episode saw Luffy take on the bounty hunter Cidre while Boa Hancock dealt with her own opponents. It doesn’t take Luffy long to beat Cidre, and it is his performance which earns him an invite to the Pirates Exp. This event will be a major one seen in One Piece: Stampede, and the episode follows the Straw Hats as they set sail for Delta Island. It is then the team learns the Pirates Expo will have attendees race one another to find Gol D. Roger’s fabled treasure, and this teaser will set up the One Piece film when it goes live later this week.

When the anime returns to TV next week, fans will be reunited with Wano and all of its canonical glory. A preview was shown for episode 897, and it let fans know Luffy will show up next week in his Wano gear and make his awaited reunion with Zoro after parting some time ago.

