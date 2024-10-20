One Piece Promo Shares First Look at Fish-Man Island Remake: Watch

One Piece is gearing up for a big new project, and anime fans are keeping an eye on the treat. Last week, the fandom was sent for a loop when One Piece announced its anime was taking a hiatus through April 2025. In the meantime, the show will keep fans fed with a remaster of the Fish-Man Island arc, and now, we have been given our very first look at the project.

As you can see above, the very first promo for the Fish-Man Island remaster is live, and the footage has us feelilng emotional. It has been over a decade since the arc was on the air, but One Piece fans look back upon the story with fondness. After all, the Fish-Man Island arc marks several major moments for the Straw Hat crew, and that includes their reunion after the Marineford War.

ONE PIECE REVISITS FISH-MAN ISLAND WITH A REMASTER

Graced with updated visuals and Dolby sound, this One Piece remaster is already looking strong. Toei Animation has announced this ‘special edit’ is meant to bring the Fish-Man Island arc in line with the anime’s latest arcs. This means some of the filters and visual additions from the Wano saga and the Egghead Island arc will appear in this remaster. And thanks to this new promo, we can see those filters are looking great on the Straw Hat crew.

On October 27th, the first episode of the Fish-Man Island remaster will go live, and it will follow the original One Piece arc as expected. The debut will follow the Straw Hat crew as the gang reunites on Sabaody after spending a couple years apart to train. While Luffy worked with Rayleigh to up his power, the rest of the Straw Hat crew trained hard to prepare for the Grand Line. The Fish-Man Island arc begins with our heroes reuniting at last, and they find themselves facing a rather strange threat.

I mean, it isn’t every day Luffy’s friends run into people impersonating them. A group of thugs are going around Sabaody pretending to be the Straw Hat crew, and the actual gang will teach the criminals a lesson when they reunite at the Thousand Sunny.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FISH-MAN ISLAND ARC

As you can imagine, One Piece fans are eager to see the anime bring back the Fish-Man Island arc. Not only does the storyline mark the end of One Piece‘s time skip after Marineford, but it kickstarts a new era for the Straw Hat crew. After training their bodies, the pirates are ready to navigate the Grand Line, and this arc puts them on the map. After all, Luffy makes a name for his crew with the Fish-Man Island royals and issues a challenge to Big Mom along the way. From secret weapons to Jinbe’s comeback, the arc is filled with important revelations, so One Piece could not have picked a better arc to remaster.

Now if you are not familiar with the original arc, we recommend you give the story a look. The Fish-Man Island arc hit televisions back in 2011, and it ran through 2012 before the Punk Hazard arc arrived. One Piece began the big arc with episode 523, and you can find the arc streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. And for manga readers, they can revisit the game-changing arc with ease as it began with chapter 603.

One Piece will spend the next few months working through its Fish-Man Island remaster, and then the mainline series will return. One Piece is set to resume its release of the Egghead Island arc in April 2025. This extended hiatus was ordered by Toei Animation to give the anime team time to prepare for One Piece‘s epic (and painstaking) visuals. The Egghead Island arc has put these visuals on display week after week, so you can imagine that work is exhausting. So when One Piece returns, it will do so with a well-rested staff on hand.

Are you excited for One Piece to kickstart its Fish-Man Island remaster?


