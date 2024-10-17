Want to Watch One Piece Quicker? It Is Time to Meet One Pace.

One Piece is at the top of the world right now, and the seas have never fared better for the Straw Hat crew. For decades, we have watched Monkey D. Luffy lead his nakama on wild adventures as they travel the Grand Line. From the TV series to its film and live-action adaptation, Netflix is firing on all cylinders. Naturally, this means plenty of news fans are eager to watch the anime, and One Piece has a secret shortcut that you may not have heard about.

And no, we are not talking about any One Piece parody or recap film. With over 1,100 episodes to its name, One Piece is a beast to watch, and the fandom knows that well. That is why One Pace was created as the fan-project takes the hit anime and recuts the series to be more in line with Eiichiro Oda’s manga.

THE QUICKEST WAY TO WATCH ONE PIECE

Now you may be asking what the big deal is with One Pace, the nonprofit project lays it out plainly enough. “One Pace is over 40% faster to watch compared to the original One Piece anime, while retaining the entire canon. That’s over 9000 minutes (150+ hours) saved,” the fan-project explains.

“The project is an ongoing labor of love that started in 2013. Recently, its scope has expanded to include high-quality subtitles for multiple languages, the English dub, animation error fixes, and much more. In addition, we hope to provide a standard middle ground between the anime’s presentation and manga’s story-telling for fans looking for an alternative watching experience.”

As you can see here, One Pace is a streamlined version of the One Piece anime, and the fandom has embraced it fully. Not long ago, a popularity poll broke down just how big the recut is. When asked the best way for new fans to watch One Piece, nearly 20,000 netizens answered the call, and half of those fans said One Pace is the way to go. So if you are looking for a faster way to watch One Piece, this fan-project is the way to go.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO WATCH ONE PIECE?

After all, it is no easy task watching all of One Piece. The anime got its start in 1999 under Toei Animation, and it has been a constant in the industry ever since. To date, the anime has 1,122 episodes, and each one runs up to 24 minutes. If you do the math, that means there are 449 hours of One Piece to binge. That is a long time, but of course, fans have found ways to cut down that watch time without One Pace.

For one, the anime does have recaps films on hand. The Episode of East Blue and The Episode of Skypeia cover the anime’s first two sagas. If you watch these recaps, you can skip nearly 200 episodes of the TV series. And of course, One Piece does have some filler episodes. You can bypass that content without missing anything in One Piece, so for a list of filler, you can find the offending episodes below:

54-60, 98-99, 102, 131-143, 196-206, 220-225, 279-283, 291-292, 303, 317-319, 326-336, 382-384, 406-407, 426-429, 457-458, 492, 542, 575-578, 590, 626-627, 747-750, 780-782, 895-896, 907, 1029-1030

As for where you can watch the original One Piece anime, the series is easier to find than ever before. Netflix has select episodes of the show available including its most recent arc. Of course, Crunchyroll and Hulu have all of One Piece to date, and other services like Tubi have dedicated channels for the hit anime.

