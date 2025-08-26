Despite being considered a top contender for the final villain of One Piece, there’s still plenty that fans don’t know about Blackbeard. Even as the series enters the Final Saga, Blackbeard remains just as much of a mystery as do his abilities, goals, and origins. Having said that, amidst the chaos unfolding on Egghead, One Piece just foreshadowed a huge Blackbeard twist, and fans aren’t ready for the full reveal.

Episode 1141 of One Piece’s anime unexpectedly brings Blackbeard back into the spotlight on Egghead with the arrival of Van Augur and Catarina Devon on the island. The episode sees the two Titanic Captains cross paths with Saint Saturn, who, in turn, teases an all-new Blackbeard mystery. During their conversation with Saturn, Catarina states that Blackbeard is special, and in response, Saturn mysteriously claims that the same can also be said of Blackbeard’s lineage. These unassuming words by St. Saturn foreshadow one of the biggest, most unexpected twists about Blackbeard in all of One Piece so far, one which has only recently been explored in the manga.

Warning: Major Manga Spoilers for One Piece Below!

One Piece Teases a New Blackbeard Mystery

Given the recent introduction of a whole new race called the Buccaneers through Kuma, at first glance, St. Saturn’s statement about Blackbeard’s special lineage seems like it could be referring to the existence of another such race. After all, Blackbeard’s design has always been quite unusual, and fans have long theorized his unique physiology could be connected to his ability to wield more than one devil fruit at a time.

Having said that, with what fans have recently learned from the manga in Chapter 1154, it is now clear that St. Saturn wasn’t talking about Blackbeard’s lineage in terms of his race but rather his direct lineage. More specifically, St. Saturn was likely referring to Blackbeard being Rocks D. Xebec’s son. This bombshell of a revelation was made just recently in One Piece’s manga, almost as if to coincide with the anime’s release.

Given that Blackbeard is the spitting image of Rocks and just how infamous the Rocks Pirates were back in the day, there’s no surprise that St. Saturn was immediately able to recognize that Teech was Xebec’s son. This also finally explains the various references to Rocks, such as Blackbeard’s ship being named the Saber of Xebec, and Blackbeard’s goal being the world itself, as was also revealed in the latest episode of One Piece. Nonetheless, this is only the beginning of the shocking revelations that One Piece’s Egghead Arc has in store going forward, so fans had better strap in.

