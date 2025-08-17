All 35 Easter Eggs Hidden in One Piece’s New Opening Explained

Having finally wrapped up Kuma’s flashback, One Piece‘s anime has finally returned to the action on present-day Egghead, marking the shift and the upcoming climax of the Egghead Arc with brand new opening and ending themes. Of the two, however, the new opening theme, “Carmine” by Ellegarden, has captivated fans the most. One Piece’s anime has had a streak of amazing opening themes since the beginning of the Wano Arc, and the Egghead Arc’s newest opening has managed to keep that streak intact.

That said, other than its incredibly catchy tune, One Piece’s new opening is also just as beautifully animated as the series’ latest episodes have been so far. Furthermore, true to its namesake, the Egghead Arc’s new opening is full of easter eggs, throwbacks, and references, many of which fly by in the blink of an eye, and these are all of them.

Warning: Contains One Piece Manga Spoilers!

35) The East Blue Gang

The new opening starts off strong with a shot of Vegapunk’s broadcast beginning, which is the major focus of the second half of the Egghead Arc. A monitor off to the side also displays a flatline, hinting at Vegapunk’s imminent death. What follows is a huge throwback to the East Blue Saga with cameos from many old yet unforgettable faces. From left to right, these include Woop Slap, Makino and her baby, Chouchou, the mayor of Orange Town, Shimotsuki Koshiro, the Usopp Pirates, Merry, Kaya, Patty, Zeff, Carne, Chabo, Genzo, Nojiko, Johnny, Yosaku, Nako, Ipponmatsu, Miss Monday Mr 9, Nanday, Crocus, Dalton, and lastly, Dr. Kureha.

34) Koza and Alabasta

One of the many fleeting cameos in the first few seconds of the new One Piece opening is Koza and his father, Toto, who are seen watching Vegapunk’s broadcast in Yuba, Alabasta. Also featured alongside the father-son duo are Erik and Kappa, who were last seen in Volume 22 of the Decks of the World cover story of Chapter 638.

33) Sabo and the Revolutionaries

One of the more unmissable cameos in the opening is Sabo, the recently proclaimed Flame Emperor, who is featured with the various Revolutionary Army Commanders behind him, including Jiron Belo Betty, Lindbergh, Koala, Ushiano, Ahiru, Inazuma, Emporio Invankov, and even Morley, whose giant fist and skirt can just barely be seen in the top left corner.

32) Koby, SWORD, and the Marines

Much like Sabo, the new Egghead opening theme also gives Koby, the new hero of the Marines, the spotlight. Koby is fittingly featured alongside members of SWORD, such as Kujaku, Helmeppo, Prince Grus, Hibari, and, surprisingly enough, X Drake, who, up until this point, was assumed dead in the story. Akainu and Kuzan frame Koby and SWORD on either side, painting the group as the moral middle ground between the two stark ideals of justice.

31) Garling, Gunko, and Shamrock

It hasn’t been long since the younger version of St. Figarland Garling debuted in One Piece’s anime during the God Valley flashback, but the mysterious Holy Knight is back again in One Piece’s new opening theme. Garling appears alongside four cloaked members of the Holy Knights, two of whom clearly appear to be Gunko and Shamrock, judging by the glimpse of Gunko’s bandages and Shamrock’s stubble. Most likely, the tall, broad-chested, cloaked figure to the very left is St. Sommers, while the one to the right is St. Killingham.

30) One Piece’s New Four Emperors of the Sea

Another exciting cameo in the latest opening is that of Shanks, who is framed by the new Emperors Blackbeard and Buggy between the crossed blades at Roger’s execution, while Luffy walks across the shot putting on his straw hat at the end.

29) Vivi and the Poneglyphs

Given the recent revelation of the Nefertari family’s secret D. Clan heritage and their ancestor’s hand in scattering the poneglyphs, it is quite fitting that Vivi is pictured alongside the poneglyphs and the Red Line in the background.

28) Shirahoshi, Luffy, and Blackbeard’s Cut Up Posters

An interesting throwback that fans may have missed in the new One Piece opening is the shot of Shirahoshi’s picture and Luffy and Blackbeard’s cut-up wanted posters, which were first seen when Imu was first introduced in the series alongside the giant Straw Hat. While the significance of this action is yet to be seen, it hints at Imu playing a bigger role going forward.

27) Vivi’s Missing Poster and Luffy’s New Wanted Poster

Besides the throwback to the old wanted poster, the new opening also features a shot of Luffy’s new wanted poster post-Wano, featuring him in Gear Five. Vivi’s missing poster also makes a fleeting cameo in the genius transition shot.

26) The Giant Pirates Arrive at Egghead

One of the biggest spoilers in the new opening theme is the arrival of Dorry and Brogy and the Giant Pirates on Egghead. The duo was only recently revealed to be alive and well during the fight, or rather, the annihilation of Captain Kidd and his crew, and the opening completely spoils the twist of them arriving to aid the Straw Hats amidst the Buster Call.

25) Dorry and Brogy vs. the Five Elders

As if spoiling Dorry and Brogy’s reunion with the Straw Hats wasn’t enough already, the opening sequence also gives fans a glimpse of them fighting the Five Elders, particularly St. Nusjuro. The opening also reveals the series’ first look at the other Five Elders’ transformations, including St. Warcury’s Hoki form and St. Mars’ Istumad form as he flies across the top of the shot.

24) The Secret Submerged World of One Piece

The new opening also gives away one of the biggest upcoming revelations in the series, this being a glimpse at the secret, submerged world of One Piece, whose existence will be revealed during Vegapunk’s broadcast.

23) Ohara’s Research Being Saved

As revealed earlier in the Egghead Arc, Ohara’s research was saved at the cost of the researchers’ lives when they tossed the library’s books into the water with the hope of saving them from the fire ravaging the island. These findings are, of course, at the center of the revelations in Vegapunk’s broadcast, making this passing shot in the opening much more important than it may initially seem.

22) Fishman Island and the Citizens of Lulusia

Included in the long list of cameos in the new opening are also Princess Shirahoshi, King Neptune, as well as Moda the milk maiden from Lulusia, surrounded by the other surviving citizens of the island.

21) Wano and the Royal Palace of Alubarna

The new opening also includes cameos by Momonosuke, Shinobu, Kinemon, and, most adorable of all, Otama, who is seen eating mochi while dressed as a kunoichi. Side by side with the Wano cameos, the opening also includes a shot of King Cobra’s funeral at Alabasta, as evidenced by the sarcophagus at the center and Cobra’s portrait.

20) The Iron Giant of Egghead

Although it may be a while until fans finally see the Iron Giant in action, the new Egghead opening gives fans the perfect teaser of what’s to come. The Iron Giant, who is later revealed to be named Emet, can be seen with his eyes lit up, ready to dive right into the fight, though fans will have to wait to learn what’s awakened him.

19) Bonney Finally Finds Nika

It would be an understatement to say that Bonney recognizing Luffy as Nika is one of the most highly anticipated moments of the Egghead Arc. Kuma’s tragic backstory has highlighted just how crucial Nika is to Bonney as well as Kuma, and the opening theme finally sees her making the connection to Luffy and Gear Five.

18) Mock Town Mocks Vegapunk

Included in the long list of people tuning in to Vegapunk’s posthumous broadcast is also Mock Town, whose citizens can unsurprisingly be seen laughing and mocking Vegapunk’s absurd allegations and revelations. Clearly, nothing has changed since the Straw Hats first arrived at Mock Town.

17) Totto Land

Another major location seen tuning into Vegapunk’s broadcast during the opening is Totto Land, where many can be seen similarly gathered around a transponder snail, including Charlotte Katakuri, Charlotte Brownie, and even Charlotte Moscato, who was last assumed to be dead after having his soul taken by Big Mom.

16) Fullalead

While there don’t seem to be any familiar faces in sight, Pirate Island or Fullalead also makes an appearance in One Piece’s new opening, and it seems like things have somewhat settled down after the fight between Kuzan and Garp.

15) Sabaody

In a shot very reminiscent of the Marineford Arc, Sabaody also makes a fleeting appearance in the new opening theme, as evident by the distinct floating bubbles always present on the island.

14) Karakuri Island

Another unexpected location featured in One Piece’s new opening is Karakuri Island, or specifically, Baldimore, which is not only Vegapunk’s birthplace but also the location of one of the genius scientist’s laboratories where Franky spent much of the two-year time skip.

13) Mariejois

Surprisingly enough, even Mariejois can be seen paying attention to Vegapunk’s message in the new opening theme with multiple Celestial Dragons gathered around the transponder snail and the projection screen. This also includes St. Shalria, whose blonde hair can be spotted at the very left.

12) The Marines at Navy HQ

One Piece’s new opening even checks in with Navy HQ, where multiple Marines are also seen watching Vegapunk’s broadcast. There don’t appear to be any familiar faces among the Marines, especially with most of the Vice Admirals being deployed to Egghead.

11) The World Economic Journal

Besides her other prominent feature later in the opening, Vivi first makes a cameo in the new opening during the quick opening montage, where she, along with Big News Morgans and the employees at the World Economic Journal, can be seen watching Vegapunk’s broadcast as well. While it’s easy to miss him, Wapol can also be seen on the right behind Morgans. Another interesting detail about this shot that fans may have missed is the Four Emperors’ wanted poster above the projection screen.

10) Zou/The Mokomo Dukedom

Several of the Minks from Zou also make an appearance in the new opening, such as Wanda, Shishilian, and even Carrot, the recently appointed ruler of the Mokomo Dukedom.

9) Dressrosa

Kyros, Rebecca, Leo, and Kabu, who seem to have finally returned from the Reverie, also appear to be watching Vegapunk’s broadcast back at Dressrosa in the new opening. Seeing these various locations across the world of One Piece truly puts into perspective just how consequential this mysterious broadcast and Vegapunk’s revelations are going to be.

8) Dragon at Logue Town

Gone are the days when Dragon would only make an appearance in One Piece every few years or so. As One Piece heads into the Final Saga, Dragon has also stepped to the forefront of the story, finally playing a more active role and enacting his secret plans. That said, Dragon’s cameo in the new opening is actually taken from his first appearance in the series at Logue Town, with the opening further deepening the decade-long suspicion that the bolt of lightning that saved Luffy back then, perhaps, wasn’t a coincidence after all.

7) The Straw Hats Hear Luffy’s Dream

In a more recent throwback, the opening theme also calls back to the very beginning of the Egghead Arc when Luffy finally shared his real dream with the Straw Hats. Fans are still nowhere close to decoding this particular mystery but its quite fun to see all the entire crew’s reactions in a single frame.

6) Luffy First Meets Blackbeard

In addition to the Mock Town cameo, One Piece’s new opening theme also interestingly includes a callback to Luffy’s first encounter with Blackbeard and the iconic moment when Blackbeard famously said, “People’s dreams don’t ever end.”

5) Luffy Sets Sail

In another nostalgic throwback in the latest opening theme, fans also get taken back to the very beginning of Luffy’s journey, to when he first set sail, throwing his hands into the air. These throwback shots are also quite visually distinct from the rest of the opening, with a more nostalgic, watercolor-like art style.

4) The Straw Hats Declaring Their Dreams

Easily the most nostalgic shot in the new Egghead opening theme is the one of the Straw Hats declaring their dreams with their feet atop a barrel while entering the Grand Line. Excitingly enough, it may not be too long till fans see this very moment in live-action in Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece.

3) Ace and Yamato’s Flashback

Unexpectedly, the new opening also references Ace and Yamato’s flashback from the Wano Arc, juxtaposing Sabo, Ace, and Luffy against Oden, Whitebeard, and Roger yet again.

2) Roger at His Execution

One Piece’s new opening theme would have felt incomplete without a callback to the moment and the man who started it all. The transition from Luffy’s near execution at Logue Town to Roger’s arguably completes the new opening and is also what makes the opening feel like the beginning of the end as One Piece enters the final leg of its story.

1) Joyboy and Emet

While fans may have initially brushed it off as being Luffy or a shot of Luffy and the Iron Giant from the present day, the figure in the Straw Hat seen with Emet during the title card sequence is actually Joyboy. The fact that Emet has both his horns and also seems to be missing any of the rust and moss on him during this scene is the biggest giveaway. In fact, the hand reaching for the Straw Hat at the end of the opening may also belong to Joyboy, in which case, One Piece’s newest opening may have just revealed more about the mysterious Void Century figure than the series ever has in the last twenty-five years.

One Piece can be streamed on Netflix and Crunchyroll.