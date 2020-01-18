One Piece Sets The World On Fire With GenderBend Ace Cosplay

One Piece may have seen Monkey D. Luffy’s brother Ace die in protecting him, but his legacy lives in on in the current arc of the Wano Country story line. With the Straw Hat Pirates currently traversing the isolated nation in an attempt to defeat Kaido and his Beast Pirates who are currently keeping the country under their thrall, Luffy learns more about his brother’s history and what his presence meant to Wano. Now, one One Piece fan has decided to honor the flame manipulating with an amazing gender bending cosplay!

Instagram User Lenox Knight Official shared this amazing photo shoot that has her bringing back to life the brother of Monkey D. Luffy, who ingested a Devil Fruit that allowed him to produce and manipulate flame, causing him to be one of the most powerful pirates sailing the Grand Line:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Ace landed in Wano originally, he made a promise to the inhabitants of the country that he would do everything he could in order to free them of tyranny and open up the borders of the isolated nation to the rest of the world. While the Wano Arc has given us a look into the past of Ace, it has also gone a long way into revealing new details about some of the biggest pirates of One Piece such as Gol D. Roger, Whitebeard, Oden, and several other swashbucklers!

What do you think of this gender bending cosplay from One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series is still at the top of the sales list, and although some reports claim that honor might have gone to another series, One Piece is still going strong regardless.