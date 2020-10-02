One Piece Fan Revives the Going Merry with a Custom LEGO Kit

✖

One Piece is currently experiencing one of the biggest story lines of its long running franchise, putting the Straw Hat Pirates into a pot of boiling hot water within the isolated nation of Wano, but one fan has taken the opportunity to dive into the past of Luffy and company by recreating their vessel in the Going Merry via a unique LEGO build! While there has yet to be an official LEGO set that recreates the vessels, characters, or environments of Eiichiro Oda's legendary pirate franchise that has become one of the highest selling Shonen series the world over.

The Going Merry was the first ship that the Straw Hat Pirates had acquired in their quest to make Monkey D. Luffy the king of the pirates, as well as move forward on their individual goals. After sustaining unprecedented levels of damage throughout the Straw Hats' many adventures, the pirate collective was forced to retire the Going Merry, but were able to give it an epic viking funeral before it passed from this world. With a new ship coming their way in the form of the Thousand Sunny, the Straw Hat Pirates have once again sailed the Grand Line, though they certainly haven't hit the waters as much while venturing across Wano Country.

Reddit User Bebelhl shared these impressive re-creations of the Going Merry, as well as the pirates themselves that have helped make One Piece become one of the biggest Shonen series in the world of anime to this day that continues to sell millions of dollars of merchandise and manga chapters:

Eiichiro Oda has gone on record stating that the story of Luffy and his crew will more than likely wrap within the next five years, having fans questioning how the final chapter of One Piece will be told! As the manga marches toward its one thousandth chapter, it's clear that the Wano Arc is going to have lasting ramifications for the world at large, regardless of simply being held within the borders of the isolated nation. The question arises over which Straw Hat Pirates will make it out of this brawl alive!

What do you think of this recreation of the Going Merry? Would you buy an official One Piece Lego set if they were sold? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!