One Piece Takes Over London With Special Light Show: Watch

One Piece is taking back the headlines this week, and it seems the anime is doing so with a special show. After all, the Straw Hats sailed into London over the weekend if you happened to miss their arrival. The team came in to celebrate the release of One Piece: Red, and locals were treated to a special light show on the River Thames to hype the anime.

As you can see below, the event went down the other day, and it brought the Straw Hats to life in a big way. After all, projectors were brought in air clips of One Piece: Red against buildings near the London Eye. A slew of spotlights completed the look, and a local band even appeared to play music from the film's soundtrack. So if you ever doubted One Piece's global appeal, well – this should make you rethink things.

A celebration of the history of One Piece on the side of London County Hall (featuring the London Eye) 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/JkJLE6OzX1 — ChocolateKieran (@ChocolateKieran) November 26, 2022

The Lowdown on One Piece: Red

If you have not seen One Piece: Red yet, you should know the film has already debuted stateside and is making its way across the globe. Released in August 2022, the project marks One Piece's 15th feature film, and it has been met with praise across the board. In fact, One Piece: Red is now the highest-grossing movie of the whole IP, and it stands as the highest-grossing movie period in Japan this year.

READ MORE: One Piece Netflix Showrunner: "Sanji Will Be More A Flirt Than a Simp" | One Piece Schedules Special London Takeover | One Piece Film: Red Premiere Earns Impressive CinemaScore

The movie itself is filled with as much action as it is colored. Of course, it follows the Straw Hat crew as usual, and Luffy is put in the spotlight when a face from the past comes into his present. The captain discovers a pop star known as Uta is a friend from his childhood, and the pair are quick to catch up. But as secrets about the singer come to light, the Straw Hat crew finds themselves fighting unfortunate odds once more.

Were you able to catch this London event live? Are you loving One Piece's recent shift to the mainstream...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.