One Piece Schedules Special London Takeover

One Piece: Red recently hit theaters in North America following its electric run in Japanese theaters, acting as the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise and marking some pivotal moments for the Straw Hat Pirates as Luffy's mentor returns to their lives and he's not alone. To help in celebrating the movie's release in England, London is holding a special event for the Shonen franchise that might go down in history as one of the greatest of all time, that will project classic scenes as a part of the "One Piece London Takeover".

One Piece has taken the world by storm, with Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece finding fans not only in Japan but around the globe thanks to the stories involving the Straw Hat Pirates as they all work to make Monkey D. Luffy become the next king of the pirates.

The Grand London

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared information when it comes to the upcoming One Piece London Takeover which will project classic moments from the anime at the Westminster Millenium Pier on Saturday, November 26th:

#OnePiece will takeover London's County Hall this November 26th by projecting on it a celebratory video for any fans there to see! pic.twitter.com/OxXIQyc4vw — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 24, 2022

An official statement that helps dive into this special One Piece event reveals that the projections will be from the anime adaptation, helping celebrate the history of the Straw Hat Pirates to help accompany the film that not only brings back Shanks, but also introduces his musical daughter known as Uta:

"The projection will celebrate the history of One Piece with images of the Straw Hat Pirates crew and memorable scenes from the original anime to amplify the pirate crew's new adventure."

While the film did have some serious surprises for One Piece fans, the anime and manga are introducing some mind-bending shocks that Shonen fans are still attempting to wrap their minds around. While the television series continues to follow the tale of the War For Wano Arc, preparing fans for the arrival of Luffy's Gear FIfth form, the Final Arc has begun in the pages of the franchise's manga, with Luffy and company running into Dr. Vegapunk and beginning to peel off some big secrets when it comes to the world of the Grand Line and the mysterious scientist.

Eiichiro Oda has had a significant role in all of the aforementioned One Piece projects, while also working as an executive producer on the upcoming live-action adaptation that Netflix is working on that will bring Luffy and company to the real world for the first time.