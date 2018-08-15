‘One Piece’ Preview Kicks Off Luffy’s Biggest Battle Yet

One Piece has given Monkey D. Luffy his share of big battles over the year, and fans are always ready to see the captain let loose. Over the years, it seems like the Straw Hat leader has fought every rogue out there, but that’s not the case quite yet.

After all, Luffy still has to challenge Charlotte Katakuri, and it seems the fight is about to get on its way.

Recently, One Piece put up its latest episode, and fans were eager to learn what it had in store. As it turns out, episode 849 was a whammy of angst, but its final moments did give some hype. After all, a preview for episode 850 was shown, and it revealed Luffy is about to step in for his one-on-one match with Katakuri.

As you can see above, the preview follows the Straw Hats as they react to the death of Pedro. Carrot is sent on a rampage, and as Big Mom draws nearer, the preview’s voiceover lets fans know Luffy is ready to make a big decision to save his friends.

“Pedro cleared the path for a slight change of escape! However, to crush that ray of hope, Big Mom and Katakuri mercilessly attack the Sunny! There is only one way to survive! With Pedro’s wishes in mind, Luffy takes a big bet with determination,” the reel explains.

The preview shows Luffy exchanging blows with Katakuri on the Thousand Sunny, and manga readers will know what is next. The episode is poised to adapt the rest of chapter 878, so Luffy will force the Sweet Commander into a one-on-one fight while his comrades escape. Using the Mirro-World to his gain, Luffy pulls himself and Katakuri into the realm so they can fight unimpeded, and the captain isn’t about to take any chances. In the manga, he breaks the mirror leading back to his crew so Katakuri can’t run away, forcing Luffy to fight for both his life and his nakama’s future.

