One Piece Meets the Fantastic Four in Spot-On Crossover Artwork

If you have ever seen One Piece, then you will know Monkey D. Luffy is a bit of a bouncy boy. The hero is always down to take on a fight no matter the odds, and his special powers give him the ability to win lots of those fights. After all, One Piece gave its main hero a bite of the Gomu Gomu fruit, and his rubbery powers haven’t done him wrong yet. Of course, he’s never met anyone with powers quite like him, but one fan knows there’s someone out there waiting to meet Luffy.

Well, that is only if Reed Richards can find the time. When the leader of the Fantastic Four isn’t trying to save the world from Galactus, Reed might just like to meet Luffy, and that is what one fan decided to imagine with their latest piece of artwork.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as black_white_gray decided to share their take on Luffy x Mr. Fantastic. The artwork imagines how the Straw Hat might look if he were to join up with the team, and Luffy seems like he would make for an interesting addition. Johnny Storm may take issue with the leadership exchange, but Luffy would surely win his trust before long.

Dressed in the Fantastic Four uniform, Luffy fits the outfit well with his rubbery limbs. In the same way Mr. Fantastic can extend his body to extreme lengths, Luffy can do the same. The only difference between the pair comes with their interest in battle. Mr. Fantastic is famous for wanting to science his way out of problems while Luffy is down to go Gear Fourth on any enemy. Their strategies could not be any more different which makes their similar gifts all the more funny. Now, fans need to figure out which One Piece heroine will fill in for the Invisible Woman, but that shipping war will come down to each fan’s own preference.

