‘One Piece’s Korean Dub Goes Viral For its Intense Luffy

One Piece recently had one of the biggest episodes in the series yet as Luffy and Katakuri’s battle came to a close in the Whole Cake Island arc. Episode 870 was such a big deal that fans are still finding new ways to be impressed by it.

A clip of the episode’s Korean dub is going viral for how “hard” Luffy is going when using his final onslaught of attacks. You can check it out below.

I got a video of the Korean dub of 870 recommended to me on YouTube and holy shit Korean Luffy didnt need to go THAT hard pic.twitter.com/BZvprowqi5 — Skippy (@SkippyTheRobot) March 9, 2019

As spotted by @SkippyTheRobot on Twitter, this clip from the Korean dub of One Piece Episode 870 shows how intense the fight between Luffy and Katakuri is in every language. Luffy’s Korean voice is performed by Kang Soo-jin, and they provide an intense push for Luffy befitting the scene itself. Kang is big in Korean anime dubs for performances like this, and can be heard as Detective Conan’s Shinichi Kudo and Inuyasha‘s Inuyasha.

Episode 870 was already an intense situation before even adding in Kang Soo-jin’s performance as it providing some slick animation as it brought the fight to a close. Not only did it feature the debut of Luffy’s newest Gear fourth form Snakeman, but Luffy unleashed wild new attacks like Black Mamba (which can be heard in the clip above). It was a fight shaking up the future of the series, and sets Luffy on an even bigger path than he was on before.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

