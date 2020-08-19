One Piece Gets Flashy with This Gorgeous New Watch

✖

The adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have taken them to some strange places within the world of the Grand Line, giving anime audiences more than a few memories, and now, you can think back to the series whenever you look at your wrist thanks to this flashy One Piece watch! Joined by not only the female members of the Straw Hats' crew, but other pirates and characters that Luffy has come into contact during the saga that was created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, this watch does a great job of combining the multiple characters.

One Piece has definitely created some of the most interesting female characters in the medium of anime, adding the likes of Nami and Robin to Luffy's crew in his bid to become the Pirate King. The other female characters featured on the watch include the likes of Rebecca, Vivia, Hancock, and Shirahoshi, highlighting some of the biggest movers and shakers within the world of the most popular anime swashbucklers. With the Wano Country giving several of the familiar female characters a new makeover to blend into the isolated nation's samurai aesthetic, Oda has certainly done a great job of giving fresh looks to some of his classic characters!

The upcoming watch for One Piece, created by PREMICO, is currently available for pre-order and will be dropping in October, which fans of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates can acquire for around $205 USD, but fans need to act quickly as there are only going to be a limited amount of these wrist watches released:

(Photo: Toei & PREMICO)

One Piece is easily one of the most profitable anime franchises to ever exist, using the visages of Luffy, his crew, and the other colorful characters of the Grand Line, and this wrist watch is only one of many piece of merchandise that is currently available from the series created by Eiichiro Oda! With Wano Country giving us a brand new look for many of our favorites, what is considered to be one of the most action packed story lines is sure to create some additional amazing merchandise!

Will you be picking up this One Piece wrist watch? What other characters of the Grand Line would you like to see get similar merch of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the swashbucklers of the Grand Line!

Via Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.