‘One Piece’ Has Amassed An Actual Dinosaur Army

One Piece knows it takes an army at times to win a war. Sure, Monkey D. Luffy likes to fight his battles head on, but he is an anomaly. Even the Beasts Pirates take pride in their numbers, and it looks like One Piece just took the crew further with an actual dinosaur squadron.

No, for real. The Straw Hats are going to go full Jurassic Park with the series’ on-going arc.

For those unaware, One Piece is working through its ‘Wano Country’ arc. The action-packed story has done plenty already, and it has pitted the Straw Hats against the Beasts Pirates as many expected. However, fans were not expecting the latter group to have a group of dinosaur pirates under its command.

In recent chapters, fans have been introduced to a group of pirates known as The Flying Six. The bad guys are part of the Beasts Pirates and make up the organization’s six most powerful Headliners. So far, two fighters from the group have shown up, and their Devil Fruit gift turns them into actual dinosaurs.

First off, there is the pirate known as Page One. The massive man can turn into a Spinosaurus thanks to his Dragon-Dragon fruit. The Ancient Zoan artifact has given the man a full-on makeover as a Spinosaurus, and he’s got the teeth to prove it.

Page One is not the only pirate wielding such power. X Drake got his scaly alter ego much the same way with a Devil Fruit. Turning into an Allosaurus, the pirate is not one to be messed with, and he’s not alone. Outside of the Flying Six, there is another Beasts Pirate called King who can turn into a Pteranodon. So, as it turns out, the Straw Hats are going to hunt these artificial dinos down if the crew wants to free Wano Country.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.