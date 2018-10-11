‘One Piece’ Reveals Time Travel Devil Fruit

One Piece thrives off its sea-faring aesthetic, but that doesn’t mean the series is willing to overlook its fantasy aspect. After all, the manga’s world lets some people inherit supernatural powers through fruit, and a brand-new ability has gone live.

So, if you thought the Fire-Fire Fruit was cool, it is time you met the Time-Time Fruit.

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it saw an unfamiliar face bring up a new Devil Fruit. While thinking back to his past, Kinemon Kozuki confirms the wife of his elder, Oden, had the power to travel through time because of her Time-Time power.

“It’s impossible for people to travel to the past. However, traveling to the future is very possible,” Toki Kozuki can be heard explaining through the flashback.

“I’ve been traveling further and further into the future using this mysterious Time-Time ability.”

While the Devil Fruit itself was not shown, fans are used to its naming convention. Much like Monkey D. Luffy’s Rubber-Rubber Fruit gave him stretchy abilities, the same happened to Toki. It is not clear what kind of offensive powers the Time-Time Fruit might have gifted, but Toki made it clear the fruit only allowed travel into the future. That ability is what let her save the surviving Kozuki members as Oden’s Castle was being burned in the wake of his execution. However, as Kinemon explains, the Devil Fruit user surely didn’t survive.

These days, the Kozuki clan is left to fulfill Toki’s wish to see the family wipe their reputation clean. Fans are eager to learn more about the Time-Time Fruit itself, and there’s a chance the Devil Fruit could become a problem. After all, the fruits do respawn after their users die, so fans should not be surprised if someone else has taken the power for itself.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.