One Piece Creator Opens Up About One of Its Most Emotional Arc

One Piece has brought in all sorts arcs since it kicked off decades ago, but there are some that stick out. For the series’ creator, Eiichiro Oda admits he struggles with delivering on good arcs, but the artist firmly believed he would never outdo one in particular.

Recently, Oda opened up about his previous work on One Piece when he chatted with the Japanese vocal group Yuzu. It was there the artist addressed one of his most emotional arc.

According to a summary written by fan-translator Sandman AP, it turns out the artist never thought he could outdo an early-on arc.

“Oda feels satisfied but worried at the same time when he draws a good arc,” the account shares. “When he drew [the] Enies Lobby arc, he felt, ‘It will be impossible for me to draw [a] more touching story than this arc.’”

Clearly, it seems Oda put a lot of effort into the Enies Lobby arc, and it is easy to see. The arc spanned more than sixty chapters and helped the Straw Hats crew solidify their notoriety on the Grand Line. However, fans are not sure if they would say Enies Lobby is still the most emotional arc to come from One Piece.

After all, Marineford came about a hundred chapters later, and the action-packed arc saw plenty of emotional moments come trough. In fact, fans would surely say one of the series’ most tragic deaths to date came out of the arc, and the war’s repercussions continued to effect the Grand Line to this day.

