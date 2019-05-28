One Piece Unveils Impressive New Kaido Statue

When it comes to One Piece, there are some things fans cannot help but get into. The Straw Hat crew is an easy example as each of its members are stars in their own right, but other groups have gained popularity as the years have passed. Now, it seems the Yonko are part of that gang, and one figure is here to make fans of the Beasts Pirates geek out.

Over on Twitter, fans got their first-look at a new figure coming for the leader of the Beasts Pirates. It turns out Kaido is getting his own collectible from P.O.P., and it would be putting things lightly to say he looks good.

And yes, the figure does give the thick pirate an eight pack if you care to count.

KAIDO P.O.P. FIGURE IS FINALLY ARRIVING AND IT IS MAJESTIC!! pic.twitter.com/PUHLAt9FRV — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 26, 2019

As you can see above, a prototype for the P.O.P. figure went live online, and it was there fans got to peek the piece. The photo only shows off the figure in grayscale, but fans admit even the basic model looks downright deadly.

To the top right, fans can see a dragon perched on Kaido’s shoulder, and it looks just like the dragon form the pirate turns into in the manga. As for the character’s human form, Kaido is all sorts of muscular with this sculpt. In fact, the figure is so detailed that it includes some sort of scaring on the left side of Kaido’s torso, and fans are real curious as to how that got there. The simple mark proves the Beasts Pirates commander isn’t as invulnerable as fans thought, so Monkey D. Luffy may just be able to take down the Yonko down the line.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.