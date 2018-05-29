Is ‘One Piece’ About To Introduce Sabo To [SPOILER]?

One Piece is sailing full speed into a new arc, and it seems the saga has way more to offer than anyone first thought. After all, the ‘Reverie’ arc has big plans for the Revolutionary army, and Sabo may meet an important character because of those plans.

However, the encounter is not one fans are probably looking forward to. You know, since Akainu did kill Sabo’s younger brother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that is right. Right now, it seems like One Piece is shaping up for a big introduction that will put Sabo and Akainu face to face. The pair have yet to make acquaintances, but the pair should get the chance to before the ‘Reverie’ arc ends.

For those unaware, Sabo has put himself in the perfect position to meet Akainu and some other big-wig Marine leaders. The latest chapter of One Piece ended with the revelation that Sabo has infiltrated the Reverie meeting. The militia leader is posing as a Marine guard guarding Sterry, the king of Goa Kingdom, as the man arrives at Mariejois. With the Reverie being protected by the Marines, Akainu is stationed at New Marineford right now to keep things running smoothly, but there is little doubt the Admiral will step foot onto Mariejois sooner rather than later.

Of course, Akainu will know of Sabo and the reverse is also true. The admiral isn’t a fan of the Revolutionary Army, and Sabo’s bounty is high enough to make him rather recognizable. Still, Sabo does have the advantage of a disguise, and Akainu will be easy to spot outright.

For Sabo, he will know the Marine legend for a rather upsetting reason. After all, Akainu was the one who dealt the killing blow to Portgas D. Ace during the Battle of Marineford and tried to off Monkey D. Luffy as well. As those two are Sabo’s beloved brothers, the boy picked up Akainu’s name when he read the reports on Marineford, leaving little doubt about his grudge. So, fans better brace themselves for some incoming Ace flashbacks that will have everybody crying.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

How do you think this One Piece introduction will go over? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!