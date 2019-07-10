One Piece Releasing Official Monopoly Game

One Piece fans are never hard up for merchandise, and that truth goes doubly for games. Over the decades, the iconic franchise has put out a slew of video games, and it seems a rather famous board game is joining that list.

After all, Monkey D. Luffy has been eyeing Park Place for some time now, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win a round of Monopoly so long as it has his face on it.

Recently, a popular website called AmiAmi posted a new item in its online shop. The collectibles store revealed it was accepting pre-orders for an official version of One Piece Monopoly.

As you can see above, the game looks simple enough. The “fast-dealing property trading game” will be themed around One Piece and all of its Straw Hats. The game’s colorful box features all of the crew as Luffy leads the charge. Looking at the art, it seems the characters will be shown in their post-timeskip forms, and you only need to check out Zoro’s scarred eye to see as such.

Right now, AmiAmi has the game up for pre-order for just over $33 USD. Right now, the site says the tentative release window for the board game is in late September 2019.

For fans, this board game would make a perfect holiday gift as December rolls in, and Monopoly has other anime offers available. If One Piece is not your cup of tea, the popular game has come out with different versions themed around My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, and more.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.