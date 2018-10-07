‘One Piece’ Reveals Catchy New Opening

One Piece‘s latest episode was one of the best in the series yet as it features a major turning point for Luffy and the Straw Hats during the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc. To start off this climax with a bang, the series debuted a gorgeous new opening.

“Super Powers,” as performed by V6, serves as the 21st opening theme of the series and can be seen in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest opening of the series debuted along with the October 7 episode in which Luffy finds out a big secret about Katakuri. This changes the tide of the battle in a major way, and the effects of that can be gleamed from the newest opening sequence. There are teases for manga coming events of the arc that manga fans can’t wait to see animated.

There are a few spoiler-esque types of teases as well as it teases a new form for Carrot, major battles, and a new form for Luffy. But the great thing about the opening too is that it reveals just how much fans have to look forward to as the arc kicks into high gear. It should be evident by the major Luffy win in the latest episode of the series, but the opening theme presents a much flashier argument for what’s to come.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.