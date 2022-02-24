One Piece Is Apparently Preparing a New Original Episode

One Piece isn’t one of the anime series you think of when filler arcs are mentioned. Despite having well over 1,000 episodes to its name, the show keeps things on track, and it hasn’t amassed many filler bouts to date. Of course, fans don’t mind the occasional original episode, and that is how they are feeling right now. After all, a new report is out that suggests One Piece is about to usher in a quick original episode set in Wano.

After all, it seems like One Piece is ready to take on another original episode! Reports cropped up today online from well-known pages such as WSJ_manga about the anime aside. If the word is true, then One Piece is planning to air an original episode next month that fans won’t want to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And why might that be? Well, we have Yamato and Ace to thank. Reports suggest the original episode will be centered on the pair and their history with one another.

At this point, fans know little else about the original One Piece episode, but no one would turn down the chance to revisit Ace. The character remains a sort of legend in the fandom, and his loss during the Marineford arc still hurts to this day. When the manga confirmed Ace had a history with Wano back in the day, fans were elated to visit the pirate even through flashbacks. So if the anime wants to give us even more throwback content, who are we to reject it?

This original episode may not spawn from the manga, but it seems the aside will be canon all the same. In fact, much of One Piece‘s filler arcs can be considered as much. The shonen manga rarely dabbles with filler interludes, but it does absolutely happen. The last one of these arcs dates back to episodes 890-894 with the Cidre Guild arc. Since then, fans have been given a few anime-original episodes, and now it seems another is about to join those ranks.

What do you think of this latest report? How are you liking One Piece‘s run through Wano so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.