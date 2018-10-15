‘One Piece’ Shows Why Sanji is Luffy’s Best Bro

Things are getting serious on One Piece for the Straw Hats as the Whole Cake Island arc takes another turn, but the Straw Hats have complete faith in their Captain Luffy’s power.

When Sanji hears abut Luffy’s fight with the strongest of the Charlotte Family, Katakuri, he doesn’t shake his resolve either as he shows he believes in his bro Luffy and his ability to win.

Sanji is currently working with Pudding and Chiffon to bake the replacement wedding cake to appease Big Mom’s rampage, and it’s here that Brulee tells her about the fact that she eavesdrops on the Straw Hats’ plan. The Charlotte Family knows the Straw Hats plans to go to Cacao Island, but she believes Luffy won’t be there to meet them.

When Pudding tells Sanji that Luffy challenged her big brother Katakuri, and that she doesn’t know what they should do next because Katakuri’s never lost, Sanji doesn’t sway at all. He instead says that Katakuri will lose for the first time today, giving Pudding a glare that reveals he has the utmost confidence in Luffy.

Sanji and Luffy have been through quite a lot this arc as Luffy headed to the Whole Cake Island in the first place in order to rescue him from Big Mom’s clutches. After all they have been through, especially recently, there’s no room for doubt in Sanji’s head and heart. He knows Luffy will win, and fans are starting to believe that too as the fight with Katakuri takes an unexpected turn.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.