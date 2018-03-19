‘One Piece’ Just Brought [SPOILER] Back

Episode 828 of the One Piece anime is taking another step toward the big clash at Sanji and Pudding’s wedding, and along with Gang Bege telling the Straw Hats about Big Mom’s one weakness, the Straw Hats also saw a face they haven’t seen for a bit.

Caesar Clown has had numerous disguises over the series, but his latest incarnation hilariously threw Luffy and the other Straw Hats for a loop in their meeting with Gang Bege.

Caesar is currently under Bege’s watch, and has taken on the persona of the “Gangster Gastino,” and Luffy had no idea it was him. While he noticed initially, Caesar was able to talk him out of it because he’s too trusting. After this hilarious misunderstanding, Caesar reveals why Bege wants him around in the first place: his poison weaponry.

Caesar has developed a specialty missile that will poison and rot an enemy from the inside out (with a high probability of death), and this weapon will play a key against Big Mom at the tea party.

Bege previously explained that Big Mom’s weakness is a special portrait of Mother Carmel she places right in front of her during her tea parties. When this photo is damaged, Big Mom will be briefly vulnerable to attacks and he’s going to shoot Caesar’s weapon at her during this small window.

As the series builds to the confrontation at Sanji’s wedding, fans are definitely getting anxious to see if Caesar’s weapon has an effect.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.