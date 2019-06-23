One Piece Shares New Wano Arc Trailer

One Piece is in the midst of an existing time for the franchise as the series’ 20th Anniversary has not only resulted in the big One Piece: Stampede film, but a major refresh of the anime series too. With Dragon Ball Super: Broly and One Piece Film: Z director Tatsuya Nagamine at the helm and some staff shake ups to go along with it, One Piece is entering a brand new era of the anime beginning with the Wano arc.

To help hit home just how much of a change the anime will be getting with the Wano Country arc, the series released a new trailer highlighting some of the upcoming action. Check it out below!

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc will officially begin on July 7th, and will feature new designs by new character designer Midori Matsuda. Nagamine recently teased many of the major moments coming in the Wano arc in a recent interview, and it’s clear to see what he’s hinting at in this new trailer. After a long period of absence from the anime, Zoro, Robin, Franky, and Usopp will be returning to the series and the Straw Hats will have a greater focus on them in Wano.

Zoro gets an especially great time to shine in this new trailer as fans can see him in action, and it’s prominent given the samurai tinged Wano. Along with the new Zoro action, there’s a better look at a few of the new characters being introduced in this new region too. The Wano arc is a pretty major one as its evolved through the manga thus far, and fans can’t wait to see what the anime adaptation will bring.

It’ll be even better after everyone has reached their limit with the flashback heavy Reverie arc too. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.