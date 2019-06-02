One Piece Fans Are Loving The Anime’s Wano Arc Trailer So Far

One Piece ended its very busy Whole Cake Island arc a bit ago, and it seems the anime won’t waste time moving to its next story. Recently, a trailer went live detailing the show’s next arc, and the verdict is in…

It turns out One Piece fans are loving what they’ve seen of Wano so far, and it is not hard to see why.

Over the weekend, the team behind One Piece went live with their trailer for the Wano arc. It was there fans got a look at all of the Straw Hats living on the down low, and they were quick to praise the show for its colorful artwork.

As you can see above, the trailer is a vibrant one, and it shows off some new artwork coming to One Piece. Not only does Toei Animation seem to be taking their time with this arc’s animation but each hero seems to be enjoying an all-new design. Monkey D. Luffy is looking better than ever, and fans are not afraid to show their love.

In the slides below, you can find some reactions to the trailer, and they are positive to say the least. While fans are concerned as to how the arc can maintain this quality the whole way through, netizens are glad to see the iconic series thriving under this much-needed makeover. So if you are wanting to check out the Wano arc when it drops, get your calendars out. One Piece will embark on this new adventure starting on July 7.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

New Art, Feeling Cute

Loving the new art style, holy shit this looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/DrRDlu7JTn — Kyan (@kyanos_jay) June 2, 2019

Fingers Crossed

the animation itself isn’t impressive but the overall art/character design is great. Excited to see how the fights are animated when it arrives. — who (@skoobit1) June 2, 2019

Dream Big, Dream On

Consistency Is Key

Bring It Back Now Y’All

RIP Caped Baldy

Never Free

Dammit I’m excited about the One Piece anime all over again. I’m never going to be able to escape.



(Bring me July please.) https://t.co/hb1xl33ykQ — Sakaki @ SeKiiro: Jokes die twice. (@kiirobon) June 2, 2019

It’s Time

THIS is the art direction that the One Piece anime deserves. I’ve been following this series for nearly a decade, through its ups and downs, and I’m just so unbelievably happy that we’ve finally reached a standard that’s worthy of OP’s name.



Wano is going to be incredible fam. pic.twitter.com/ggYzmRnMQV — PhenomSage (@PhenomSage) June 2, 2019

Ain’t Even Mad

After watching the #onepiece Wano Kuni Saga trailer, I’m not even mad about Reverie treating anymore. Excited for July. pic.twitter.com/0nu2w4Vpyv — TheWillOfD (@TheWillOfD1) June 2, 2019

The Wait Is Over