One Piece Showcases the Straw Hats' Teamwork Ahead of New Fight

In a crew like the Straw Hat Pirates, teamwork is often overshadowed by the strong personalities of the individual swashbucklers, but the latest manga chapter of One Piece is documenting the tale of the War for Wano and shows how "teamwork can make the dream work". With Luffy and Zoro having their hands full in the battle against both Kaido and Big Mom on the roof of the Beast Pirates' Headquarters, the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates are struggling against the onslaught of the Beast Pirates while proving that the Straw Hats' teamwork is unmatched.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1005, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

The Straw Hat Pirates' teamwork is on full display in the latest installment, as Sanji finds himself wrapped in the web of Black Maria, one of Kaido's most terrifying underlings. Maria, who wants Sanji to call for his crewmate Nico Robin to assist him, begins beating the daylights out of the cook of the Straw Hats and allows the blond-haired some final words before delivering the killing blow. As Maria's underlings marvel at Sanji's "devotion" to his friends, they are taken aback when he instantly cries for Robin to help him escape his current predicament.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Robin hitting the scene, Sanji also receives big-time assistance from Brooke, who is able to cut the cook free from his bonds and grant him a quick escape from the clutches of Black Maria. Though the War for Wano has been nothing if not chaotic so far, with pirates from all sides participating in this battle royale for the fate of the isolated nation, it has also given us some striking character moments for some of our favorite Straw Hat Pirates.

Though we often don't get the chance to see the Straw Hats training alongside one another, it's clear that their love and respect for one another has only continued to grow over the years and we're crossing our fingers that they are able to escape one of the biggest arcs in One Piece's history with their lives.

What did you think of this hilarious "teamwork" in the latest chapter of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.