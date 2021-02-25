Megan Thee Stallion Hypes One Piece Over on Instagram

✖

One Piece certainly has lived up to the hype of many fans throughout the entirety of its history following Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hats, but famous singer Megan Thee Stallion has added her praise of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise via her Official Instagram Account. The rapper hasn't been shy about sharing her love of all things anime, having numerously proclaimed her love of such series as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Inuyasha, Tokyo Ghoul, Black Butler, and many of the other franchises that have helped propel the medium's popularity in North America these past few years.

Megan Thee Stallion is so in love with anime that she even dressed up like the fire/ice hero of My Hero Academia, Shoto Todoroki, in a recent photoshoot. She's certainly not alone when it comes to celebrities that have fallen in love with anime during their careers, with Star Wars' John Boyega taking the opportunity to express his love for series such as Attack On Titan and Naruto, and Michael B. Jordan even going so far as to start a clothing line that replicated the attire and aesthetic of the ninjas that make up Masashi Kishimoto's epic Shonen series which continues to this day in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Megan Thee Stallion shared her newfound love of One Piece via her Official Instagram Account's "Stories", which are erased automatically after a certain amount of time, but one fan on Reddit was lucky enough to capture her nod to the world of the Grand Line and share it with those who might have missed it:

Currently, in One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates are battling against the forces of Wano Country in both the anime and manga stories of the series, attempting to free the isolated nation from the clutches of Kaido, Orochi, and the countless members of the Beast Pirates. Touted as one of the biggest arcs to ever take place in the Shonen franchise, Megan Thee Stallion has a long way to go as it will take her hundreds of episodes of the anime to catch up with the current events that are taking place in the home of Kozuki Oden.

