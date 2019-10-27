New One Piece Photo Filter Creates Your Own Wanted Poster

When it comes to One Piece, fans always want to know how much their favorite character is worth. Monkey D. Luffy is worth billions these days thanks to his bounty, and the rest of the Straw Hats aren’t anything to laugh at, even Tony Tony Chopper. With bounties on fans’ minds, Funimation wanted to make them more interesting with a little gift. In honor of One Piece: Stampede, fans can get their own bounty and Wanted poster if they feel so inclined.

Over on Twitter, Funimation surprised fans with their gift just before One Piece: Stampede hit U.S. theaters. The anime publisher showed off the custom anime filter for Snapchat and gave netizens directions on downloading the photo lens.

As you can see below, the video shows just how fans can use the lens. All you need to do is download the lens from the link here before pulling up Snapchat on your phone. The filter will show a Wanted poster template, so you just need to take a selfie befitting of any powerful pirate.

One day until One Piece: Stampede! 🎉 You’ve got your pirate name and bounty, now all you need is a wanted poster! Build your own and share it with us using #onepiecestampede. 🏴‍☠️Unlock lens 👉https://t.co/34wzzIxfA7 pic.twitter.com/9DuABjCis3 — Funimation 🏴☠️ (@FUNimation) October 23, 2019

To finish things off, fans will need to put in their own pirate name and bounty numbers. You can fill these blanks in however you would like using Snapchat’s edit tools, so you can share your pirate name with all of your besties.

Of course, this Wanted poster was made to honor all things One Piece. This year marks the anime’s 20th anniversary, and the show celebrated big time. The regular series is working through the Wano Country arc while the English dub confirmed it has restarted production. Finally, One Piece: Stampede was put out this summer in Japan as its latest movie, and it hit U.S. theaters over the weekend.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.