‘One Piece’ Fan Gives Zoro A Bloody Sticky Low Cost Cosplay

One Piece has inspired countless cosplayers to date, and the series is poised to hype even more moving forward. The Straw Hat crew isn’t hurting for attention, but Roronoa Zoro may be feeling a bit of pain these days.

You know, since the iconic swordsman just got his Low Cost Cosplay that looks much better than it… uh, smells?

As you can see below, the creator of Low Cost Cosplay hit up fans a bit ago with a special look. The fan decided it was time he dressed up like Zoro, and the pirate was brought to life with some plastic bags and a durian rind.

The fan begins by taking out a durian, but he has no plans to eat the spiky fruit. Instead, one of the pictures shows the guy as he prepares to thrust the fruit on his head, and the following photo contains the smelly DIY look.

Having hollowed out the durian, the fruit’s rind was cut and fitted over the fan’s head to resemble hair for Zoro. The plastic bag used to carry the fruit was turned into a makeshift shirt, and a black sack filled in for pants. Finally, a ribbed green waistband was used to mimic Zoro’s belt.

Oh, and there is blood! Above the cosplay’s drawn-on scars, some fake blood was drizzled over the look to make it appear as if Zoro were bleeding. Such carnage would happen if someone were to hit their head too hard on a durian, so fans will need to scale that accessory back. Yes, the durian fruit is rather infamous for smelling bad, but it’s worth hollowing out if it means avoiding a Zoro-approved injury.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

