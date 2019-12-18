One Piece Fans Thank Toei Animation for the Anime’s Best Artwork Yet

One Piece has had one heck of a year! With the fourteenth film of the franchise, One Piece: Stampede, taking the crew of the Straw Hat Pirates in a mad dash to find lost treasure from Gol D. Roger, the Wano Arc of the main anime and manga series rages on. The most recent episode showed off the continuing fight between Luffy and Kaido, the leader of the Beast Pirates who is currently ruling over the isolationist nation of Wano with an iron fist.

With the most recent episode, Toei Animation showed off some of the best animation that the series has seen to date and fans are letting the world know in droves via their social media accounts. With One Piece still in the thick of the Wano Arc in both the anime and the manga, it’s clear that Toei is going to be giving fans some crisp, energetic animation to deliver some of One Piece’s biggest animated scenes to date.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

Oozing With Animation

One Piece Episode 914 was packed with oozing animation. I’ve remembered more than 5 years ago the hyped for this battle and now it’s here. Awesome animation and by far one of the most well animated episode of One Piece I”ve seen so far. The next episode might be able to top this! pic.twitter.com/cnsHGuEboC — Jhastine Terante (@jhastineterante) December 15, 2019

Crying Over Animation

here i am …. post one piece episode ….. crying over animation at 1 in the am …… — dee @ finalzz (@deedeedoritos) December 15, 2019

Godly

THE ANIMATION ON ONE PIECE 914 IS GODLY — コーリー (@Coryxvx) December 15, 2019

The Good And The Bad

this one piece episode nerfed kaido so hard but the animation was the best in the entire series so im conflicted — Rubber Saiyan (@RubberSaiyan) December 15, 2019

A Little Bit Extra

As a manga reader of One Piece, this episode 914 is hella extra but I am all for it. Have not been that excited by animation for One Piece. Couldn’t stop jumping out of my seat. #OnePieceEpisode914 — Humble (@Humbles_tv) December 15, 2019

The Peak Of Animation

today’s one piece episode is the peak of their animation — 🤡 (@brianjodi322) December 15, 2019

Days Of One Piece Past

That scene with Luffy running on the roof was so amazing, I haven’t felt that hyped by action in one piece sincy Gear 4 was flying at Katakuri



On the other end, I really didn’t like the circular barrier type animation for Haki.. I much prefer the wave effect used in Stampede pic.twitter.com/0pryAI181k — Ryōmen D. Sukuna 🤞🏽🔥 (@ShadzMangaOnly) December 15, 2019

Visuals Are Stunning

One piece anime rant number 99.

The visuals are looking stunning, and the animation is great. BUT the pacing is still so slow, and slower than ever. Kaido flying around was literally a whole 20 minute episode 😶. It’s unwatchable IMO. pic.twitter.com/ssTALog7WA — DiableLanji | NARUMIYA SZN📌 (@DiableLanji) December 10, 2019

Kudos To The Animators

Movie Quality Scenes

