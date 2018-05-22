‘One Piece’ Teases Big Announcement For Summer 2018

One Piece has a lot to keep track of these days. Not only is its anime nearing 900 episodes, but its manga just kicked off a brand-new arc. With so many moving pieces, fans are always blown away by how Eiichiro Oda manages those changes. And, according to a recent interview, One Piece isn’t done surprising fans.

Just, keep an out for the series this July. It seems like a big announcement is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the editors of One Piece went live on Twitter to talk about the story, and translators were quick to summarize the livestream. Thanks to Sandman AP, fans know that it was editor Takuma Naito who dropped a teaser about the series.

“Naito is very busy these days for preparing something about One Piece which will be announced around July,” the translator’s summary reads. “Naito said fans will be really glad to hear the news.”

So far, there is no word on what this big announcement may be. Given it was Naito who made the remark, fans are speculating the update has to do with the manga. The arc just entered a new arc not too long ago, and the ‘Reverie’ story has been moving rather quick. In the wake of the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, Monkey D. Luffy has a billion-belly bounty on his head, and war is on the horizon from the Revolutionary Army. So, many are hoping this announcement will either be about this new arc’s climax or the debut of the long-awaited ‘Wano’ arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

What do you think is going on behind-the-scenes of One Piece? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!