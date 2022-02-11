One Piece Art Assembles All Of Oda’s Swashbucklers

One Piece has spent years following Monkey D. Luffy as he assembled a crew of like-minded swashbucklers that have not just pushed him forward in his dream, but also worked toward making the world of the Grand Line a better place. With both good and bad pirates being introduced over the decades, one fan artist has taken on the monumental task of creating a mural that attempts to bring together countless characters from Eiichiro Oda’s wildly popular Shonen series.

While Oda has spent decades introducing readers of the manga and viewers of the anime to pirates within the world of the Grand Line, the creator hasn’t been shy about the fact that he is looking to bring Luffy’s journey of attempting to become the King of the Pirates to a close within the next five years. This certainly seems to be the case when you look at the sheer scope of the War For Wano, which has brought in a large number of members of the Worst Generation in an attempt to free the isolated nation known as Wano and its beguiled citizens.

Reddit Artist AmoyCK shared this work-in-progress that is attempting to congregate an insanely large number of pirates from Eiichiro Oda’s long-running Shonen series, showing just how many swashbucklers have been introduced over the decades both on the light and dark side of the aisle:

While the anime and the manga have continued to weave the story of the Straw Hats, Netflix is getting in on the action of the Shonen series as the streaming service’s live-action adaptation is currently in production. With Eiichiro Oda joining the project as an executive producer, many fans are waiting with bated breath to see the first footage of this anime adaptation. Though Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop failed to secure a second season, the streaming service is moving forward with adaptations including One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

