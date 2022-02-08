One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1010: Watch

One Piece has dropped its big preview for Episode 1010 of the series! The war across Onigashima is now kicking off in full as Luffy and the rebel forces are coming across their first fights of the war overall, and that means there are lots of things to keep track of with each new episode of the series. Each week seems packed with a number of major developments across various different battles, and that is especially the case with the next episode as it continues the fallout from the start of the war and the fights going on at the performance floor.

The newest episode of the series reunited fans with Yamato and their struggles against a member of the Tobi Roppo while at the same time updating fans on some of the other fights across the island. This next episode of the series will be splitting its focus once more as it not only will be showing off more of these Tobi Roppo fights, but will be offering an update on Chopper’s unique struggle, the fight on the roof against Kaido, and much more. You can check it out below as shared by Toei Animation’s official YouTube channel:

Episode 1010 of the series is titled “Eliminate the Ice Oni! Chopper’s Fire Trick!” and as the title suggests will be showcasing how Chopper is trying to heal and put a stop to Queen’s deadly ice plague before he’s taken over by it completely. It seems like he’s developed the perfect trick to use against it, but at the same time there are also some other developments happening across the island as well as we get updates on Zoro, Eustass Kid, Trafalgar Law and more as they scatter about.

Law’s update seems to be the most intriguing as he comes face to face with the Poneglyph on the island, and as fans have seen with each one thus far, there’s always something major that gets revealed that opens up a whole new set of questions about the rest of the seas and their history. This means there will be even more things to look forward to in the enxt episode than may be expected, but what do you think?

What are you hoping to see in One Piece’s next episode? How are you liking the fights across Onigashima in the anime so far? What are you most looking forward to seeing next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!