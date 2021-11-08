One Piece Stuns With Sanji vs. King Fight

One Piece stunned with a fight between Sanji and King in the newest episode of the series! As the anime quickly approaches its milestone 1,000th episode mark, the fight on Onigashima is quickly heating up. Luffy and the samurai rebel forces have spent the last few episodes sneaking their way onto Onigashima and getting into place for the fight ahead, and the previous episodes have seen Luffy officially declare it’s now an all out war against Kaido, Big Mom and all of Orochi’s forces. This means all sorts of chaos and unexpected fights have started to break out.

We’ve already seen surprising fights come together such as Yamato’s fight with Ulti and Nami’s struggle against Big Mom, but the newest episode made things even more surprising with King’s jump into the action. While King has sprung into action previously and revealed the Devil Fruit ability at his disposal, the newest episode of the series revealed just how fearsome one of Kaido’s top three fighters could really be as he started fighting against Sanji over Momonosuke’s escape. You can check out a clip of it below thanks to Crunchyroll:

Episode 998 of the series continued the fight from the previous episodes as the Akazaya Nine and Sulong forces are struggling on the top of the skull dome. King and Queen remained on the performance floor to watch over the rest of the conflict, but Sinobu took her chance in saving Momo from under their noses. Although she was stealthily able to rot Momo out of his chains with her ability, King was fully aware of what she was doing and revealed he had been watching her the whole time.

After he takes Shinobu out of the equation, Momo is soon saved by Sanji. Sanji had snuck in thanks to his invisible Germa Suit, but King not only spotted him quickly but put a stop to him quickly too. Following the intense chase between the two of them, it's clear that Sanji's going to be struggling a lot more against King as this war truly starts to get into motion for Episode 1000 and beyond.