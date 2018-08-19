‘One Piece’, ‘Bleach’ Art Imagines Two Bloody ‘Attack on Titan’ Mash-Ups

Attack on Titan has become synonymous with violence and angst to anime lovers worldwide. Its intensity never fails to impress, and its unique apocalyptic vibe makes for a complex read. Naturally, fans have wondered how other anime titans would fare should they crossover with Hajime Isayama’s series, and it seems two mash-ups are being circulated by fans nowadays.

So, if you think Monkey D. Luffy would survive in the Survey Corps, you better raise your hand.

Over on Twitter, fan-art imaging Attack on Titan crossovers with One Piece and Bleach have caught the eyes of fans. As you can see below, the colorful pieces insert characters like Roronoa Zoro and Renji Abarai into Paradis, and the characters — well, they pull off the military look.

Attack on one piece x attack on bleach pic.twitter.com/HoGqSkAHoi — Half and Half Goat (@todoroki_king) August 13, 2018

For One Piece, Luffy is seen in place of Eren Jaeger as his keeps his back turned to fans. Only his straw hat separates him from the Titan Shifter, and artist p_tsuyonar nailed the look. Luffy is also joined in the visual by Zoro and Sanji Vinsmoke. The former appears to be standing in for Captain Levi while Sanji replaces Mikasa. Sorry, Nami!

As for the Bleach piece, fans can see Ichigo heading into battle as a Survey Scout, and he’s got his Maneuvering Gear down. Sprayed with blood, the orange-haired hero has taken out a fit Titans (or Menos Grande, rather) while Renji, Byakuya Kuchiki, and more fall in behind Ichigo.

Sadly, there are no planned crossovers for either of these series, but Attack on Titan fans admit the prospect is intriguing. The shonen title lacks much of the optimism present in shonen series under Weekly Shonen Jump, making it hard to imagine heroes like Naruto stepping into its bloody plot. However, if given the chance, a crossover might be just what the Survey Corps needs. Just imagine what a Kamehameha from Goku could do to the Colossal Titan…!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It’s been a critical and commercial success worldwide, with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold.

So, can you see the Straw Hat crew faring in the world of Attack on Titan? Or does Ichigo suit the series better? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!