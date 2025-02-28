One Piece Fans Can Now Get Their Own Bounty Posters (And Here’s How)

With One Piece finally heading into the Final Saga and delving into several of its age-old mysteries, many would agree that now is the best time to catch up to the series, if not the last opportunity to do so. Luckily enough, reading One Piece just got a whole lot easier as the series finally has its own dedicated reading app where fans can read entire volumes for free. If that wasn’t exciting enough already, the new app also lets fans turn themselves into quirky One Piece characters through the app’s in-built portrait maker, which gives fans their own bounty posters in Eiichiro Oda’s art style.

In one of the best initiatives by the publisher yet, Shueisha and Bandai Namco just launched a new dedicated manga app for Eiichiro Oda’s beloved series dubbed One Piece Base, which, as of February 25th, is now available globally via the App Store and Google Play. The app was first launched in Japan on October 13th, 2024, and after much ado, has finally been made available internationally, offering fans an alternative to Manga Plus, Viz Media, and Shonen Jump+ for reading One Piece. Currently, the app offers all 107 volumes localized by Viz so far, of which the first 12 volumes are free to read until March 10th, 6:59 PM PST. One Piece Base also offers the option to unlock chapters with in-app berries and rent entire volumes using special tickets. That said, easily the most exciting feature of the app is the bounty poster maker, and here’s how to use it.

One Piece’s New App Gives Fans Their Own Eiichiro Oda-Style Bounty Posters

To generate their own bounty posters on One Piece Base, all fans need to do is go to the “Items” section from the app menu at the bottom of the screen and claim the two free “Conversion Tickets (Demo)” which are being distributed for a limited time till March 25th, 11:59 PM PST. Fans can then head on over to the portrait generator, take a selfie using the in-app camera or upload an existing one from their gallery to use for their bounty poster.

While the image is being generated, fans can choose to answer a short character quiz that will determine their affiliation, be it pirate crew or position in the Navy, devil fruit power, haki, and bounty. All that’s left then is to pick a name of your choosing and your bounty poster is all done! What’s more fun is, depending on one’s quiz answers and the resulting affiliation, fans can either get a traditional pirate wanted poster or a Cross-Guild style bounty poster if given a Marine position.

One Piece Base Uses AI in the Best Possible Way (Surprisingly)

Admittedly, the portrait generator does use AI to generate these posters and convert images into Eiichiro Oda’s style. However, interestingly enough, both the app and the portrait maker not only have Eiichiro Oda’s stamp of approval but have also been met by him with great enthusiasm. A rather hilarious official comment by Oda on the release of the portrait maker reads:



“Any picture you take will become as if I drew it! You must be thinking, ‘Can it really be anything?’” Said Oda, adding, “I get it, guys – I tried asking. ‘Can erotic pictures be turned into One Piece-style art too?’ But they told me it’s being regulated. I went ‘Huh! Are you joking!?’ I stormed in for a fight, telling them I have the expectations of all of my fans on my shoulders. I lost, however.”

Even the ComicBook team joined in the fun

While the use of AI is generally frowned upon in the anime and manga industries, especially given the threat it poses in terms of copyright infringement, Shueisha and Bandai Namco have arguably hit the sweet spot with One Piece Base. Oda’s enthusiasm towards the app and the portrait generator, though motivated by perverted reasons, is also quite refreshing and proves that AI can be used in fun and creative ways without necessarily being harmful.

One Piece Base is available for download from Google Play and the App Store.

Source: One Piece Base Official Website, Eiichiro_Staff on X.