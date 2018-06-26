‘One Piece’ Gives its Own Take on the Joker Laugh

The latest episode of One Piece put the Straw Hats in a much toguher predicament than ever as Big Mom and the Charlotte Family took down the Vinsmoke Family, leaving the full power of the family coming down on a weakened group without Luffy.

When the Tamate Box explodes, the “Cake” of the Whole Cake Island begins falling apart and Bege unleashes a wicked laugh. It was such a weird, high pitched laugh that fans really took notice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like DC Comics’ The Joker, Bege’s face completely warps as his happiness in this brief reprieve from Big Mom turns into psychosis. Bege thinks that when the Whole Cake Island crumbles apart that the Charlotte Family was destroyed, and all of his conflicting emotions come out at once.

It’s a laugh fans hadn’t heard in the series yet, which is saying a lot for an anime famous for its distinct laughs, and they haven’t stopped thinking about it since.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Bege’s laugh and let us know what you think in the comments!

@0XMURADX0 so impressed by the laugh, it won them over.

It made it a much better episode to them in the end:

One Piece #842, Average at best. Suzuki’s storyboard had some interesting cuts, Hisada helped doing Key Animation in Part A, with Eisaku Inoue as Co-Animation Director. Germa getting more shine time than the manga.



Bege’s Hysterical laugh saved the episode. pic.twitter.com/Ed2WITOqe5 — Murad (@0XMURADX0) June 24, 2018

Twitter user @DemiFiendRSA manages to capture a .gif of Bege’s laugh:

It really cements just how wild his laugh contorts his face:

@GodOfHaki used Bege’s laugh to dig at other anime series…

“Naruto is better than One Piece”

Me: pic.twitter.com/MtrfQhm91f — Shanks (@GodOfHaki) June 24, 2018

@SteveYurko already immortalized Bege with a meme:

When you hear a really funny joke. pic.twitter.com/2Ik7AuolfJ — Steve Yurko ? AX K34 (@SteveYurko) June 24, 2018

@AdventureeTimee reminds of the reason why Bege was laughing:

Bege laughing at big mom falling off the cake is hilarious ?? — ソロ クアン (@AdventureeTimee) June 26, 2018

@Snoops_Nephew thinks Bege’s laugh is ‘greater’ than everything else!

@LuckyChainsaw found a clever way to describe the laugh!

Bege’s creepy laugh at the end of the newest episode is nuts island. — Sam Leach (@LuckyChainsaw) June 24, 2018

Reddit user Brutusness zeroes in on why Bege’s laugh was so discomforting:

Card

Reddit user Bisoromi points out Bege’s laughed this psychotically before

Ultimately, this is the better move as it characterizes Bege in an efficient, effective fashion.

Card

But then Reddit user Jberz21 asks a question fans didn’t know they needed to ask:

But then Reddit user Jberz21 asks a question fans didn’t know they needed to ask:

Card

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.