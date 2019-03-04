‘One Piece’ Finally Lets Big Mom Eat Her Cake

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is reaching a new peak as Luffy and the Straw Hats are being put in dire straits by the Charlotte Family. But there’s been a glimmer of hope in that maybe Big Mom will quiet down if she liked Sanji’s replacement wedding cake.

In the latest episode, Big Mom finally gets to eat the cake but things do not go swimmingly at all. Not only are fans treated to a strange musical number, but it appears that her liking the cake only results in more chaos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Bege sacrificed his ship to bring the cake to an island for Big Mom to eat it, he and Chiffon waited as long as they could to see Big Mom taste the cake. The wait was worth the effort though as Big Mom loves the taste of it. But the problem is, she loves it too much and automatically reverts back to her old ways.

In her hunger pang rage, she was a streamlined villain who destroyed recklessly in order to chase down food. But now that she’s been satisfied to such an extent, she reaches a new level of villainy. Her cold, murdering nature further gets under fans’ skin when her joy in eating the cake results in a distressing musical number.

Singing about things like pet cemeteries, zombie puppies, and wanton destruction, Big Mom’s cake eating is juxtaposed with wild, disgusting visuals. Couple this with the increased fervor of the Charlotte Family, and the Straw Hats are seemingly destroyed at the end of the episode. But at least Big Mom finally got to taste her cake. Too bad Sanji couldn’t see her “joyous” expression.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!