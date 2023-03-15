One Piece Cosplay Highlights the Tobi Roppo's Black Maria

One Piece's anime and manga introduced fans to the highest ranking members of Kaido's Beasts Pirates crew as Luffy and the Straw Hats fought across Onigashima, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting one of the most memorable Tobi Roppo characters, Black Maria! Luffy and the Straw Hats have been in the midst of a major battle in the climax of the Wano Country arc with the latest slate of One Piece episodes, and this has brought them face to face against some of the strongest members of Kaido's crew in some key battles across the war torn island.

Any given One Piece episode is packed to the brim with action as the members of the Tobi Roppo have proven why they are so high ranking in Kaido's very tough crew, and this was demonstrated through each of the fights the Straw Hats found themselves in. Black Maria really tested Nico Robin more than any fight the Straw Hat had been in through the anime's run thus far, and artist capuletcos on TikTok has brought the Tobi Roppo member to life to show off just how tough of an enemy she really was. Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece

One Piece's anime is currently on a hiatus due to special programming in Japan, but thankfully it will be kicking in with new episodes very soon. Both the manga and anime have crossed well over 1,000 entries each at the time of this writing, and each one of these releases is still going very strong. If you wanted to catch up with One Piece's manga, you can now find each of the chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

The entire One Piece anime's run so far is also available for streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease One Piece's massive saga as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Where does Black Maria rank among your favorite members of the Tobi Roppo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!