This Sultry Boa Hancock Cosplay Will Make One Piece Fans Proud

One Piece has its fair share of fan-favorite heroines, but the one that often stands out from the rest of the crowd is Boa Hancock. Not only was she hyped up to be one of the most beautiful women in the entire franchise, but the legends about her effect on men turned out to be true as she could turn them into stone the second they lusted after her.

All of this combined makes Hancock a particularly tough character to bring to life through cosplay, but Cosplay Artist @akankshacosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) was up to the task and crafted a Boa Hancock look that’s sure to make fans proud. Check it out below!

Capturing Boa Hancock’s essence well (though it’ll probably be difficult for anyone to do Hancock’s trademark head tilt), this cosplay goes the extra mile and includes one of Hancock’s most distinguishing features. Her less seen hoof of the Celestial Dragons is what got her to trust Luffy, after all. This tattoo represented the awful past life she lived in slavery until Fisher Tiger freed her and her sisters, and lead her to hate men through her adult life.

But Luffy doesn’t mind any of that, and while he never will probably pay Hancock the kind of attention she wants from him, it was a moment that was great for the both of them. Luffy further cemented himself as the character fans came to love, and Boa Hancock became a fan-favorite and powerful ally. Because of important moments like this, Luffy and Boa Hancock’s “relationship” has gotten support in the most surprising of places.

It might be a while before One Piece fans get to see Boa Hancock in the series again, so cosplay like this is the only way to keep her at the top of the conversation. But she will be returning to the franchise briefly in the upcoming One Piece: Stampede film alongside other long missing fan-favorite allies and enemies.

One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”