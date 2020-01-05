One Piece Fan Stuns with Boa Hancock Cosplay

As One Piece prepares for its next 20 years of whatever is to come in the future of the series, fans have been introduced to all sorts of characters across the many stories and arcs in Luffy and the Straw Hat’s journey. Many of them have made their impact on the series and fans regardless of how long they were in the actual series, and none have made a bigger impact that Boa Hancock. Introduced late into the series as the mysterious Pirate Princess of the Shichibukai, Hancock’s personality and character design quickly got her into fans’ hearts.

Her blend of quirky characteristics and notably eye-popping character design have made Boa Hancock a fun source of inspiration for artists to bring to life through cosplay, and one that made a quick impression on fans recently was shared by artist @haneame_cos (who you can find on Instagram here). Check it out below:

After Luffy made a huge impact on her life shortly after their surprise meeting, Hancock has been head over heels in love with the Pirate King in the making. Although Luffy hilariously pushes back on her attempts often (and sometimes even callously), she doesn’t back down. This is why fans love her so much because she can often turn on a dime from being one of the most powerful warriors of the sea to a lovelorn princess.

She recently made her major return to the series officially thanks to One Piece: Stampede, and also popped up in a special filler arc in the anime series that tied into the events of the film. This big return was love by fans for many reasons, and Stampede especially was a great showing of just how much power she’s still holding back. But all of this combined is why fans are in love with her so much, and great cosplay like this keeps her in the spotlight!

