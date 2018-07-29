‘One Piece’ Kicks-Off Brook and Chopper’s Fight for the Sunny

One Piece is definitely putting the Straw Hats through the ringer as the Whole Cake Island arc has put them into a pinch with two halves of the Straw Hats dealing with equaly deadly things.

While the last episode focused on Luffy’s run from Big Mom, the most recent episode showed the other half of the Straw Hats as Brook and Chopper have to defend the Thousand Sunny from the invading Katakuri and Perospero.

When Chopper and Brook approach the Sunny in a submarine, they reveal themselves thinking that Luffy and the others already made it back. Unfortunately, it’s revealed to be Perospero and Katakuri, who had previously snuck onto the Sunny through the mirror in Nami’s room.

Perospero gives them the option to flee, thinking Big Mom had successfully killed them with Zeus (but that was Nami), but Brook and Chopper coolly challenge them all to a fight in order to win the Sunny back. The two go on to defeat many of Big Mom’s soldiers, with Brook displaying all sorts of cool sword skills and even a return of his Soul King attack.

But the episode ends when Brook and Chopper eliminate all of the weaker Big Mom soldiers. This leaves only Katakuri and Perospero, setting up for an even tougher battle ahead for Brook and Chopper moving forward.

