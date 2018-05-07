‘One Piece’ Stuns With An Unexpected Brook Battle

The Whole Cake Island arc has been a highlight for Brook fans as One Piece has given him so many opportunities for great moments. It’s caused a number of fans to even say he’s the MVP of the arc for all that he’s done.

Brook got even more time in the spotlight recently as not only did he successfully break the photo of Mother Carmel, but surprised fans with a cool battle with Oven.

As Luffy tried his best to show Big Mom the broken photo to get her to yell, the rest of the Charlotte Family tried to stop him. Jinbe, Pedro, and Bege helped him to evade Katakuri, and Brook helped Luffy evade Oven.

When Oven got a hold of the photo and tried to melt it, Brook unexpectedly stepped in and caught Oven by surprise. After coolly side-stepping the baddie, Oven was frozen in place. Brook vowed to keep Oven distracted for now, and Luffy was able to eventually show the picture to Big Mom.

Brook has had a ton of cool and funny moments this arc such as his fight with Big Mom in her treasure room (not to mention the reveal of his full Soul King attack), his escape from her clutches, his successful mission, his breaking of the photo, and now this. Brook is definitely ranking higher on many fan lists now.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.